Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Investigation into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Pahalgam terror attack investigation. The attack, claimed by the Resistance Front, was one of the deadliest in years. The NIA is gathering evidence to identify those responsible, as intelligence agencies track local operatives aiding foreign terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:58 IST
NIA Intensifies Investigation into Pahalgam Terror Attack
J-K: NIA DG departs from Pahalgam after visiting terror attack site in Baisaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Date visited the site of the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran, accompanied by senior officials from the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The visit followed the NIA's formal takeover of the investigation, previously handled by local police, into the April 27 attack.

The central anti-terror agency, acting on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division, registered a new FIR, as the Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the incident. The NIA stepped in five days after the occurrence, marking the deadliest civilian attack in almost two decades.

Sources informed ANI that the NIA is now spearheading the inquiry, having commenced with thorough assessments of the south Kashmir assault site. The agency aims to accumulate forensic evidence and uncover those orchestrating the violence. Concurrently, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local militants collaborating with Pakistani terrorists, affiliated with groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025