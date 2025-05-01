NIA Intensifies Investigation into Pahalgam Terror Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Pahalgam terror attack investigation. The attack, claimed by the Resistance Front, was one of the deadliest in years. The NIA is gathering evidence to identify those responsible, as intelligence agencies track local operatives aiding foreign terrorists.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Date visited the site of the Pahalgam terror attack in Baisaran, accompanied by senior officials from the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The visit followed the NIA's formal takeover of the investigation, previously handled by local police, into the April 27 attack.
The central anti-terror agency, acting on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division, registered a new FIR, as the Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the incident. The NIA stepped in five days after the occurrence, marking the deadliest civilian attack in almost two decades.
Sources informed ANI that the NIA is now spearheading the inquiry, having commenced with thorough assessments of the south Kashmir assault site. The agency aims to accumulate forensic evidence and uncover those orchestrating the violence. Concurrently, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local militants collaborating with Pakistani terrorists, affiliated with groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
