IAF's Ganga Expressway Trials: A New Chapter in Defence Preparedness

The Indian Air Force is preparing to conduct tests on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant step in demonstrating its operational readiness. The IAF's advanced fighter jets, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage, will undertake take-off and landing exercises on a specially designed 3.5-kilometre airstrip in Shahjahanpur on Friday.

The initiative serves a dual purpose: to evaluate the expressway's capacity as an alternate runway during national crises, and to facilitate the IAF's training programs. Reportedly, this site will be the first in the country to handle both day and night landings, making it a pivotal asset for military strategy.

Approximately 250 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security during the air show, which will be held in two phases—day and night. The event will scrutinize the airstrip's night operations readiness. Significantly, this measure marks a new era of synergy between civilian and military efforts, bolstering India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)