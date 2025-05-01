PM Modi's Government to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Nationwide

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparajita Sarangi declared on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will conduct a thorough caste census throughout India. Sarangi criticized the 2011 caste survey by the previous UPA government, labeling it as disorganized.

Addressing reporters, Sarangi highlighted the Modi government's commitment to aiding marginalized communities and ensuring accurate data collection, contrasting it with the UPA's allegedly flawed attempt. The new census is described as a necessary step to better understand social vulnerabilities nationwide.

Highlighting constitutional considerations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted the Census's position as a Union subject, clarifying that incorporating caste enumeration within the main census will ensure transparency and mitigate politically-driven biases observed in state-level surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)