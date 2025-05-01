Vizhinjam International Seaport: Transforming India's Maritime Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a landmark project valued at Rs 8,900 crore, on May 2. This port marks India's first dedicated container transhipment hub, signifying a leap forward in the country's maritime sector under the Viksit Bharat initiative.

The Vizhinjam Port is strategically crucial, prioritized to boost India's status in global trade. It enhances logistics efficiency and minimizes dependency on foreign ports. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and proximity to major sea trade routes further consolidate India's trade prominence.

Minister Vasavan, along with other state officials, outlined the dignitaries invited for the inauguration, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The port, which has already surpassed operational expectations, is poised to handle up to 45 lakh TEUs annually, promising a significant economic impact.

