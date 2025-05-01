Left Menu

Vizhinjam International Seaport: Transforming India's Maritime Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport on May 2. This Rs 8,900 crore project marks India's first dedicated container transhipment port, strategically enhancing India's global trade position and reducing foreign port reliance. The project involved collaborative state and central efforts.

01-05-2025
Vizhinjam International Seaport (Image: X/@pinarayivijayan). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a landmark project valued at Rs 8,900 crore, on May 2. This port marks India's first dedicated container transhipment hub, signifying a leap forward in the country's maritime sector under the Viksit Bharat initiative.

The Vizhinjam Port is strategically crucial, prioritized to boost India's status in global trade. It enhances logistics efficiency and minimizes dependency on foreign ports. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and proximity to major sea trade routes further consolidate India's trade prominence.

Minister Vasavan, along with other state officials, outlined the dignitaries invited for the inauguration, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The port, which has already surpassed operational expectations, is poised to handle up to 45 lakh TEUs annually, promising a significant economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

