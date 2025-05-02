India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism: A Increasingly Resolute Response

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, Indian authorities are reinforcing their zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Defense Expert Sanjeev Srivastava commented on statements made by Pakistani politicians, attributing such declarations to fears over India's potential reprisals.

Srivastava emphasized India's status as a 'superpower,' asserting that these provocations would not influence the decisive actions India intends to take against terrorism. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to uproot terrorism from India, underscoring that the current government is committed to this mission.

Addressing a national event, Shah reiterated India's resolve and noted global support for its efforts. He assured that India's fight against terrorism will persist until the threat is completely eradicated and those responsible are brought to justice.

