DigiGold's Game-Changing Daily Investment Feature Reshapes Gold and Silver Market

DigiGold, powered by Amrapali Gujarat, launches a Daily Investment Feature allowing Indians to invest in 24k gold and 999 silver starting at ₹20. This move aims to break barriers in gold investment by offering low-cost, accessible entry, appealing to diverse income groups and promoting financial inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:51 IST
DigiGold, backed by Amrapali Gujarat, has launched a Daily Investment Feature that allows Indian consumers to invest in 24k gold and 999 silver, beginning at just ₹20. This initiative aims to transform how Indians approach precious metal investments, leveraging technology to increase financial inclusivity.

According to the World Gold Council, India ranks as a top global gold consumer but faces barriers in formal gold investing. DigiGold addresses these through an entirely digital platform that offers investment, redemption, and even physical delivery of bullion.

The initiative is especially appealing to young professionals and households seeking to diversify investments amid economic concerns. By promoting small, regular investments, DigiGold aims to redefine gold and silver as accessible investment tools for everyday use.

