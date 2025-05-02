DigiGold's Game-Changing Daily Investment Feature Reshapes Gold and Silver Market
DigiGold, powered by Amrapali Gujarat, launches a Daily Investment Feature allowing Indians to invest in 24k gold and 999 silver starting at ₹20. This move aims to break barriers in gold investment by offering low-cost, accessible entry, appealing to diverse income groups and promoting financial inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
DigiGold, backed by Amrapali Gujarat, has launched a Daily Investment Feature that allows Indian consumers to invest in 24k gold and 999 silver, beginning at just ₹20. This initiative aims to transform how Indians approach precious metal investments, leveraging technology to increase financial inclusivity.
According to the World Gold Council, India ranks as a top global gold consumer but faces barriers in formal gold investing. DigiGold addresses these through an entirely digital platform that offers investment, redemption, and even physical delivery of bullion.
The initiative is especially appealing to young professionals and households seeking to diversify investments amid economic concerns. By promoting small, regular investments, DigiGold aims to redefine gold and silver as accessible investment tools for everyday use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling Mahatma Gandhi Bust: Celebrating Indian Contributions in the Anglo-Boer War
Indian Auto Sector Faces Turbulence Amid Global Challenges
Volatile Indian Markets Open Flat as Investors Eye Key Earnings
India's Cricket Shake-up: Coaches Dismissed After Border-Gavaskar Debacle
Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025