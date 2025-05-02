Global Markets Rally as U.S.-China Trade Talks Show Promise

Global stocks soared on Friday in response to optimistic signals regarding potential trade discussions between the United States and China. This surge in risk sentiment came despite earlier concerns following lackluster earnings from tech leaders Apple and Amazon, which had heightened fears of a prolonged global trade conflict.

The rally was bolstered by comments from China's commerce ministry, revealing the U.S.'s readiness to negotiate on tariffs. These remarks helped U.S. stock futures bounce back after earlier declines, propelled by Apple's warnings of increased costs due to tariffs.

Markets across regions reacted positively: S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures reported gains, and the Eurostoxx 50 indicated a robust open for European markets. Notably, Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, climbed to a peak since March, with Japan's Nikkei, Taiwan, and Hong Kong markets all experiencing significant upturns.

