NHRC Illuminates Human Rights Concerns in Kerala Prisons and Child Disappearance in Bhopal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, addresses human rights issues in Kerala prisons due to inadequate educational support for inmates. They also intervene in a Bhopal case of a missing child, urging thorough investigations. These initiatives highlight systemic challenges in infrastructure and law enforcement across states.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has raised alarms over a media report detailing deficiencies in educational infrastructure and staffing within Kerala's prison system. Despite a surge in inmates seeking education, authorities are unable to adequately support these aspirations due to resource shortages, posing serious human rights concerns.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive report from Kerala's Director General of Prisons, highlighting issues such as lack of monitoring and secure internet for online learning as reported on April 25, 2025. Additionally, tactics by some inmates to misuse educational programs for interim prison release were noted.

Separately, the NHRC has taken up a case involving the disappearance of a six-year-old girl in Bhopal. With suspicions of inadequate police investigation, the Commission has sought detailed reports from Madhya Pradesh's Chief Secretary and DGP, emphasizing the need for thorough and fair law enforcement action.

