Storm-Induced Power Outages Sweep Delhi

Severe weather conditions hit Delhi early Friday, causing widespread power outages. Heavy downpours and winds uprooted trees and damaged electrical installations, leading to service disruptions.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited received 22 complaints about power outages, which were addressed within minutes to an hour, according to a spokesperson.

The power disruptions also prompted precautionary electricity shutdowns in certain areas to prevent electrocution risks. Officials are currently assessing the distribution network's stability to prevent further issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)