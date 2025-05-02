Left Menu

Storm-Induced Power Outages Sweep Delhi

Severe storms in Delhi led to widespread power outages as downpours and high winds uprooted trees, damaging electrical infrastructure. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited reported swift response to 22 power cut complaints. Precautionary shutdowns were initiated to prevent electrocution, and ongoing assessments aim to stabilize the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Severe weather conditions hit Delhi early Friday, causing widespread power outages. Heavy downpours and winds uprooted trees and damaged electrical installations, leading to service disruptions.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited received 22 complaints about power outages, which were addressed within minutes to an hour, according to a spokesperson.

The power disruptions also prompted precautionary electricity shutdowns in certain areas to prevent electrocution risks. Officials are currently assessing the distribution network's stability to prevent further issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

