Storm-Induced Power Outages Sweep Delhi
Severe storms in Delhi led to widespread power outages as downpours and high winds uprooted trees, damaging electrical infrastructure. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited reported swift response to 22 power cut complaints. Precautionary shutdowns were initiated to prevent electrocution, and ongoing assessments aim to stabilize the network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Severe weather conditions hit Delhi early Friday, causing widespread power outages. Heavy downpours and winds uprooted trees and damaged electrical installations, leading to service disruptions.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited received 22 complaints about power outages, which were addressed within minutes to an hour, according to a spokesperson.
The power disruptions also prompted precautionary electricity shutdowns in certain areas to prevent electrocution risks. Officials are currently assessing the distribution network's stability to prevent further issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh
Puerto Rico Power Crisis: Luma Energy's Race to Restore Electricity
Extreme Weather Strikes North India: Heatwaves and Thunderstorms Clash
Thunderstorm Havoc: Heavy Rains and Lightning Strike Odisha
Storm Alert: Thunderstorms Loom over Andhra Pradesh