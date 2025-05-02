FTSE 100 Hits Record Winning Streak Amid Trade Hopefuls and Strong Earnings

The FTSE 100, Britain's prominent blue-chip index, rose on Friday, influenced by rising Shell shares and declining China-U.S. trade tensions.

Boosted by strong earnings reports, the FTSE 100 climbed 0.8% by 0955 GMT, heading for a historic fifteenth consecutive positive session. Despite market volatility, the index is just 3.6% shy of its March 2025 peak.

Shell surged 3.4% post-forecast-beating quarterly profits, propelling the energy index by 2%. Similarly, NatWest reported a 36% rise in profit, with Standard Chartered's profits up despite tariff worries. China's Commerce Ministry expressed willingness to engage in tariff discussions with the U.S., urging sincerity and a tariff rollback.

(With inputs from agencies.)