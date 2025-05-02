FTSE 100 Hits Record Winning Streak Amid Trade Hopefuls and Strong Earnings
Britain's blue-chip index, the FTSE 100, continues its winning streak with significant gains driven by positive earnings and easing China-U.S. trade tensions. Shell and NatWest lead the charge, while apprehensions linger around U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, SSP Group and Ferrexpo see notable advances on the midcap index.
The FTSE 100, Britain's prominent blue-chip index, rose on Friday, influenced by rising Shell shares and declining China-U.S. trade tensions.
Boosted by strong earnings reports, the FTSE 100 climbed 0.8% by 0955 GMT, heading for a historic fifteenth consecutive positive session. Despite market volatility, the index is just 3.6% shy of its March 2025 peak.
Shell surged 3.4% post-forecast-beating quarterly profits, propelling the energy index by 2%. Similarly, NatWest reported a 36% rise in profit, with Standard Chartered's profits up despite tariff worries. China's Commerce Ministry expressed willingness to engage in tariff discussions with the U.S., urging sincerity and a tariff rollback.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Volatile Indian Markets Open Flat as Investors Eye Key Earnings
European Shares Dip Amid Corporate Earnings and Trade Uncertainty
Market Maneuvers as Global Stocks React to Trade Policies and Earnings
European Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Earnings Disappointment
Earnings Season to Test Investors Amid Trade Turmoil