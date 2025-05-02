M&S Cyberattack Shakes British Retail Industry

Britain's renowned retailer, Marks & Spencer, is enduring a significant cyberattack, stopping its online clothing and home product orders, coinciding with a heatwave that boosts demand.

This cyber incident has slashed M&S's market value by £700 million, with warnings from the National Cyber Security Centre deeming it a "wake-up call." Affected also are the Co-op Group and Harrods, indicating a broader threat.

Given the suspected prolonged impact of the breach, the M&S chief publicly apologized, while the cyber threats force retailers to invest heavily in defensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)