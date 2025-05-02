Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. These include National Highway projects, railway enhancements, and the Missile Test Range, aimed at boosting connectivity, employment, and defense readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:28 IST
PM Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of infrastructure initiatives worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, underscoring his commitment to regional development and connectivity. These projects encompass a range of road and rail initiatives, including the inauguration of seven National Highway projects designed to widen sections of highways and construct vital infrastructure like bridges and subways.

The ambitious developments aim to significantly improve road safety, generate employment, and facilitate seamless travel to religious and tourist destinations such as Tirupati and Udayagiri Fort. In enhancing railway capacity, the Prime Minister also dedicated projects for a double rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations and a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations.

Additionally, PM Modi laid the foundation for crucial infrastructure ventures, including legislative and administrative buildings, trunk infrastructure, and advanced flood management systems valued over Rs 17,400 crore. Highlights of the visit also included the foundation ceremony for the Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka and the PM Ekta Mall in Visakhapatnam, promoting national integration and local artisan empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025