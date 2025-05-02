PM Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of infrastructure initiatives worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, underscoring his commitment to regional development and connectivity. These projects encompass a range of road and rail initiatives, including the inauguration of seven National Highway projects designed to widen sections of highways and construct vital infrastructure like bridges and subways.

The ambitious developments aim to significantly improve road safety, generate employment, and facilitate seamless travel to religious and tourist destinations such as Tirupati and Udayagiri Fort. In enhancing railway capacity, the Prime Minister also dedicated projects for a double rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations and a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations.

Additionally, PM Modi laid the foundation for crucial infrastructure ventures, including legislative and administrative buildings, trunk infrastructure, and advanced flood management systems valued over Rs 17,400 crore. Highlights of the visit also included the foundation ceremony for the Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka and the PM Ekta Mall in Visakhapatnam, promoting national integration and local artisan empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)