Honoring Our Elders: President Murmu Advocates for Senior Dignity

President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'Ageing with Dignity' event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday. Organized by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event featured the launch of a senior citizens' welfare portal, the inauguration of homes for the elderly, distribution of aids, and a significant MoU signing between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Brahmakumaris.

In her speech, President Murmu highlighted the cultural significance of respecting elders, noting their role as emotional anchors in families. She emphasized that in the fast-paced modern world, the wisdom and experiences of seniors are invaluable to the younger generation, helping them navigate complex challenges.

President Murmu also spoke about old age as a period for spiritual reflection and empowerment, suggesting that spiritually enriched senior citizens can drive national and societal progress. She called for a collective national effort to ensure that older adults experience a dignified and active life, stressing the importance of various government initiatives designed to engage seniors in societal participation.

