OPEC+ Braces for Crucial Oil Output Decision
Eight OPEC+ countries are set to convene on Saturday to finalize oil output plans for June. The originally scheduled meeting was postponed from May 5. This decision comes amid global economic uncertainties, impacting oil market dynamics.
On Saturday, representatives from eight OPEC+ countries will meet to hammer out the oil production strategy for June, informed sources revealed to Reuters on Friday.
This high-stakes meeting, initially planned for May 5, has been eagerly anticipated amid turbulence in the global economic landscape.
As OPEC+ weighs its options, market participants are watching closely, conscious of the potential ramifications for global oil supplies and prices.
