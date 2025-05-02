Supreme Court Intervenes in Deportation Case of Srinagar Family

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to government authorities to verify the citizenship documents of a family residing in Srinagar, amid allegations of their impending deportation to Pakistan. A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh instructed that no forceful measures be undertaken until relevant authorities reach a decision.

Meanwhile, the bench also provided an option for the family to approach the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh should they find the government's verdict on their citizenship unsatisfactory. The court stated that the order is specific to this case and should not be considered a precedent for similar instances, heeding a request from Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre.

The plea, filed by a man from Bangalore, seeks to halt the deportation of two family members from Srinagar and four, who claim Indian nationality, including holding Indian passports and Aadhar cards. Questioned about their migration from Mirpur, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, in 1987, the Court asked for more clarity on this in their petition.

Legal representation for the petitioners contended that their clients' deportation was ordered without proper investigation into their passport revocations. Inquiries from the Court prompted questions about why the concerns weren't raised with the regional High Court, known for granting relief in similar cases.

SG Mehta argued that the family's overstay in India, beyond their visa period, invalidates their citizenship status. The Court acknowledged a government order mandating Pakistani nationals to exit India, with timelines set following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

In conclusion, the Court dismissed the plea but kept the door open for further action based on document verification, emphasizing non-coercion until a decision is reached, while underscoring that this order remains case-specific and non-precedential. (ANI)

