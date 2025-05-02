Global Stocks Soar as U.S. Jobs Report Reignites Market Optimism

Wall Street experienced a strong surge on Friday, driven by a robust U.S. employment report and signs of possible tariff talks with China. The major U.S. stock indexes posted sharp gains, particularly in financials, transports, and microchips which outperformed the broader market.

The Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added more jobs than anticipated last month, leading to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Meanwhile, signs that China is open to negotiations on President Trump's tariffs indicated a possible easing of the trade tensions.

Major global indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and European stocks, soared on the news. However, disappointing forecasts from Apple and Amazon highlighted ongoing challenges, reflecting impacts from tariff uncertainties. Additionally, the dollar index fell as the upbeat jobs report shifted investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)