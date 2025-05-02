Left Menu

Global Stocks Soar as U.S. Jobs Report Reignites Market Optimism

Global stocks rallied following a robust U.S. employment report and signals of potential trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw substantial gains, while European and Asian markets also surged. Treasury yields rose amid greater investor confidence, while the dollar weakened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:18 IST
Global Stocks Soar as U.S. Jobs Report Reignites Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a strong surge on Friday, driven by a robust U.S. employment report and signs of possible tariff talks with China. The major U.S. stock indexes posted sharp gains, particularly in financials, transports, and microchips which outperformed the broader market.

The Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added more jobs than anticipated last month, leading to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Meanwhile, signs that China is open to negotiations on President Trump's tariffs indicated a possible easing of the trade tensions.

Major global indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and European stocks, soared on the news. However, disappointing forecasts from Apple and Amazon highlighted ongoing challenges, reflecting impacts from tariff uncertainties. Additionally, the dollar index fell as the upbeat jobs report shifted investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025