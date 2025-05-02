Block's Shares Plummet Amid Profit Forecast Cut
Block's shares fell by 22% following a cut in the 2025 profit forecast, which raised concerns about the company's major operations. This decline erased nearly $8 billion from its market value. Analysts debated whether weaknesses in the company's Cash App are cyclical or structural, despite strengths in its Square segment.
Block experienced a dramatic 22% drop in its shares on Friday, marking the most significant intraday decline in half a decade. The plummet followed a downward revision of its 2025 profit forecast, sparking concerns about the payment firm's core businesses and shaving nearly $8 billion off its market value.
The forecast adjustment due to macroeconomic uncertainties stood out against the steadier spending patterns reported by industry peers. Analysts contemplated whether weaknesses in Block's Cash App are temporary or indicative of a more fundamental issue, as the company's peers have maintained a more positive outlook.
Despite these issues, Block's Square segment showed promise, drawing attention as a bright spot. Analysts suggested the share dip might offer investment opportunities, albeit with caution due to potential macroeconomic headwinds.
