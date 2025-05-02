Left Menu

Northeast Set for Economic Transformation with New High-Speed Corridor

The Center has sanctioned a 166.80 km Greenfield High-Speed Corridor connecting Meghalaya and Assam, enhancing inter-city connectivity, reducing congestion, and boosting socio-economic development. Implemented under Hybrid Annuity Mode, the project aligns with PM Gati Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat visions, promising substantial employment generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:16 IST
Greenfield High-Speed Corridor between Shillong and Silchar. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to boost infrastructure in the Northeast, the central government has approved a high-speed corridor spanning 166.80 km to connect Mawlyngkhung near Shillong in Meghalaya with Panchgram near Silchar in Assam. Announced on Friday, the ambitious project is set to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a total investment of Rs 22,864 crore.

Officials revealed that the project aims to improve connectivity between major cities like Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar. Passing through key districts in Meghalaya and Assam, it is expected to alleviate congestion on NH-06 and bolster transport infrastructure, in accordance with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The corridor, featuring an access-controlled four-lane highway, will traverse 144.80 km in Meghalaya and 22.00 km in Assam, creating around 137 lakh man-days of employment.

The route will enhance regional logistics, aiding the movement of cargo and bolstering Meghalaya's cement and coal industries. It will also improve tourism by connecting key locations and airports in the region. The project is a part of the broader framework for Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on multi-modal connectivity and reduced logistics costs, overseen by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

