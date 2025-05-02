Left Menu

India's Major Crackdown on Drug Cartels: NCB Seizes Rs 547 Crore Worth of Drugs

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, India intensifies its crackdown on drug cartels, as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seizes drugs worth Rs 547 crore. A four-month operation across multiple states led to the arrest of 15 individuals, exposing a vast illegal network of drug diversion and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:35 IST
India's Major Crackdown on Drug Cartels: NCB Seizes Rs 547 Crore Worth of Drugs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate drug cartels, India has taken significant strides. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently seized drugs valued at Rs 547 crore as part of a formidable crackdown across four states. This strategic operation aligns with Modi's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' vision of a drug-free India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the aggressive campaign against drug mafias, highlighting the Amritsar Zonal Unit's four-month campaign which dismantled a wide-ranging drug diversion cartel. This operation, centered in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, resulted in crucial arrests, including 15 individuals connected to illegal pharmaceutical distribution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that the operation unearthed a complex network involving manufacturers and distributors. Significant seizures underscored the reach of these cartels, with nearly 1.42 crore tablets seized. The Ministry is coordinating with various agencies to ensure a continued crackdown, urging citizens to report any drug-related activities via the National Narcotics Helpline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025