India's Major Crackdown on Drug Cartels: NCB Seizes Rs 547 Crore Worth of Drugs

In a determined effort led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate drug cartels, India has taken significant strides. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently seized drugs valued at Rs 547 crore as part of a formidable crackdown across four states. This strategic operation aligns with Modi's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' vision of a drug-free India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the aggressive campaign against drug mafias, highlighting the Amritsar Zonal Unit's four-month campaign which dismantled a wide-ranging drug diversion cartel. This operation, centered in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, resulted in crucial arrests, including 15 individuals connected to illegal pharmaceutical distribution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that the operation unearthed a complex network involving manufacturers and distributors. Significant seizures underscored the reach of these cartels, with nearly 1.42 crore tablets seized. The Ministry is coordinating with various agencies to ensure a continued crackdown, urging citizens to report any drug-related activities via the National Narcotics Helpline.

(With inputs from agencies.)