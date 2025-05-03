India-Pakistan Border Escalation: Tensions Rise Amid LoC Ceasefire Violations

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Line of Control (LoC) witnessed heightened tensions as the Indian Army countered unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army. The firing occurred overnight on May 2 and 3 in regions opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor, prompting a swift and proportional response from India, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The Indian Army had previously engaged in similar retaliatory actions following small arms firing by Pakistan on the night of May 1 and 2, targeting areas including Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, as well as Naushera and Akhnoor sectors. The Indian troops' adept response underscores the ongoing provocations since the unprovoked attack on April 25-26.

In a significant development, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This ban, in effect from April 30 to May 23, was formalized through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Meanwhile, high-level military talks between the two countries continue to address the repeated ceasefire violations, with India warning Pakistan of its patience running thin.

(With inputs from agencies.)