Tragic Stampede at Goa Temple Claims Six Lives
A tragic stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa, resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals and left over 15 others injured. Further information on the incident is currently awaited as authorities continue their investigation.
A deadly stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa, has claimed the lives of at least six people, police reported on Saturday.
North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal confirmed the fatalities and noted that more than 15 individuals sustained injuries during the chaotic event. Details concerning the cause of the stampede remain under investigation.
Authorities are working diligently to gather further information as the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident.
