Tragic Stampede at Goa Temple Claims Six Lives

A deadly stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa, has claimed the lives of at least six people, police reported on Saturday.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal confirmed the fatalities and noted that more than 15 individuals sustained injuries during the chaotic event. Details concerning the cause of the stampede remain under investigation.

Authorities are working diligently to gather further information as the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)