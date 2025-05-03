Left Menu

Water Tensions Rise as Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Dwindling Reservoir Levels

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over remarks on declining water levels in reservoirs. Saini urged against politicizing essential water issues. The BBMB's directive to release water to Haryana faces opposition from Mann, who highlighted Punjab's own water needs ahead of the paddy season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:21 IST
Water Tensions Rise as Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Dwindling Reservoir Levels
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebuked his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, amid escalating tensions over water-sharing between the states. The row was triggered by Mann's concerns regarding falling water levels in key reservoirs.

On May 1, Mann highlighted alarming data: Pong Dam is 32 feet, Bhakra Dam is 12 feet, and Ranjit Sagar Dam is 14 feet lower than the previous year. Saini termed it "unfortunate" for anyone to politicize such a vital issue, stressing the universal dependence on water resources.

The situation intensified when the Bhakra Beas Management Board instructed Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana—a directive met with resistance from CM Mann. Citing Punjab's impending paddy sowing season, Mann called an all-party meeting to discuss state water rights and proposed a special Assembly session.

The Punjab Congress extended its solidarity with the government, emphasizing priorities due to local water shortages. "Supporting Punjab's cause", stated Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, as the political currents swirl amidst critical water scarcity debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025