Water Tensions Rise as Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Dwindling Reservoir Levels

In a contentious exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebuked his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, amid escalating tensions over water-sharing between the states. The row was triggered by Mann's concerns regarding falling water levels in key reservoirs.

On May 1, Mann highlighted alarming data: Pong Dam is 32 feet, Bhakra Dam is 12 feet, and Ranjit Sagar Dam is 14 feet lower than the previous year. Saini termed it "unfortunate" for anyone to politicize such a vital issue, stressing the universal dependence on water resources.

The situation intensified when the Bhakra Beas Management Board instructed Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana—a directive met with resistance from CM Mann. Citing Punjab's impending paddy sowing season, Mann called an all-party meeting to discuss state water rights and proposed a special Assembly session.

The Punjab Congress extended its solidarity with the government, emphasizing priorities due to local water shortages. "Supporting Punjab's cause", stated Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, as the political currents swirl amidst critical water scarcity debates.

