Tragedy Strikes Goa: Stampede at Lairai Devi Jatra Kills Six

A tragic stampede during the Lairai Devi Jatra in Goa resulted in six deaths and over 50 injuries. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged an inquiry into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and concern for the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:54 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Shirgaon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at the Lairai Devi Jatra in Shirgao, Goa, has claimed six lives and left over 50 people injured. The chaotic incident transpired in the early hours between 4-5 AM on Saturday, prompting a visit from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Chief Minister Sawant, addressing the media at the site, confirmed the deaths and injuries, calling it an unprecedented incident in the state. 'This is the first stampede in Goa's history. I have instructed the state administration to conduct a thorough investigation,' he said. Sawant also mentioned receiving a concerned phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lairai Devi Jatra, in progress since Friday, spiraled into chaos due to a slippery and sloped area near the temple, according to Maem MLA Premendra Shet. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed their condolences to the victims' families, while authorities continue to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

