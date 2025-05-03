Tragedy Strikes Goa: Stampede at Lairai Devi Jatra Kills Six

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at the Lairai Devi Jatra in Shirgao, Goa, has claimed six lives and left over 50 people injured. The chaotic incident transpired in the early hours between 4-5 AM on Saturday, prompting a visit from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Chief Minister Sawant, addressing the media at the site, confirmed the deaths and injuries, calling it an unprecedented incident in the state. 'This is the first stampede in Goa's history. I have instructed the state administration to conduct a thorough investigation,' he said. Sawant also mentioned receiving a concerned phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lairai Devi Jatra, in progress since Friday, spiraled into chaos due to a slippery and sloped area near the temple, according to Maem MLA Premendra Shet. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed their condolences to the victims' families, while authorities continue to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)