BJP MP Yogender Chandolia Faces Criminal Charges in Alleged Assault Case

The Rouse Avenue Court charged BJP MP Yogender Chandolia with assaulting a public servant under IPC sections 341, 353, and 356. The charges stem from a 2020 FIR, while he was exonerated from section 186. The hearing for prosecution evidence is scheduled for May 22 as the case unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday officially charged BJP MP Yogender Chandolia in a criminal case of allegedly assaulting a public servant. The case originates from a 2020 FIR at Prasad Nagar Police Station, with the court framing charges under Indian Penal Code sections 341 for wrongful restraint, 353 for using criminal force against a public servant to deter duty, and 356.

However, Chandolia was acquitted of charges under section 186 of the IPC, which involves obstructing a public servant from discharging duties. The courtroom saw Chandolia in attendance, with advocates Hari Om Gupta, Sukrit, and Anany representing him.

The court scheduled the next hearing for March 22, when it will examine prosecution evidence, while the detailed order remains pending. The 2020 FIR accused Chandolia of forcibly obstructing public duty, deploying criminal force, and seizing a mobile phone from complainant HC Rajkumar. Advocate Gupta argued the absence of witnesses, medical-legal certificates, or mobile recovery weakens the case, with a petition to nullify the FIR set for May 19.

This case, initially at the Tis Hazari Court, now resides in the Rouse Avenue Court due to Chandolia's MP status. After investigating, a chargesheet was filed, leading to Chandolia's summons on October 17, 2023, as the legal saga continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

