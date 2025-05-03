Chandigarh's Anti-Drug Walk Ignites a Regional Revolution Against Substance Abuse

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann applauded the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh,' spearheaded by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday, calling it a collaborative mission to eradicate drug abuse. Mann highlighted the event as evidence of a regional commitment, emphasizing similar initiatives underway in Punjab.

Addressing attendees, Mann noted a visible "revolution" against drugs within Chandigarh, urging youth to avoid glorifying drug-promoting artists. He advocated for figures like Milkha Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur as exemplary role models. Mann stressed that the collective brightness of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will enhance the entire nation.

The event, which also saw participation from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, focused on deterring youth from drug use amidst challenges like social media. Kataria expressed ongoing efforts to curb addiction, with solidarity shown by Olympic athletes joining the initiative, reinforcing a strategic fight against drug misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)