Meghalaya's Strawberry Festival 2025: A Taste of Local Prosperity

The government of Meghalaya, in partnership with its Department of Tourism, inaugurated the Strawberry Festival 2025, a vibrant event set to both celebrate and support local agriculture, on Friday. The festival, which will run from May 2 to May 3, draws attention to the state's renowned strawberries and aims to benefit local farmers.

Activities at the festival, held across Sohliya, Syntung, and Darechikgre, include strawberry picking, winemaking workshops, and live musical performances. As stated by a senior official, the festival is designed to offer an immersive experience of the state's agricultural and cultural strengths.

Noteworthy during the inauguration was a recognition of Bah Ostander Lyngkhoi, a pioneer in the region's strawberry cultivation. Public officials reassured support for local farmers, highlighting the profitable nature of strawberry farming and announcing infrastructural developments such as improved irrigation and market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)