Unlock Financial Security and Growth with Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme

Mumbai, 03 May, 2025: Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced the Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme, a comprehensive life insurance solution designed to combine robust financial protection with enhanced investment returns.

This offering, a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), addresses diverse customer needs by providing substantial life cover coupled with an opportunity for wealth growth. The flexible plan options cater to varied financial aspirations while offering potential tax benefits.

Policyholders benefit from flexible premium payment terms, additional coverage riders for critical illness and accidents, and a choice between SSR Supreme Classic and SSR Supreme Optima, making it a versatile tool for long-term financial planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)