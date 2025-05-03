Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana Urges Central Intervention in Dispute with Punjab

Amid escalating tensions over water sharing, Haryana's leadership calls on the central government to ensure fair distribution between Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Following an urgent meeting in Chandigarh, Haryana seeks enforcement of the Bhakra Beas Management Board's directive, as Punjab voices concerns over reservoir levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:10 IST
Water Wars: Haryana Urges Central Intervention in Dispute with Punjab
Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of mounting tensions over water distribution between neighboring states, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala has appealed to the central government for immediate intervention. Chautala condemned the Aam Aadmi Party and highlighted the need for Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan to receive their rightful share of water, even suggesting the use of force.

This appeal follows an all-party meeting convened in Haryana by the BJP, in response to Punjab's refusal to adhere to the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision on water allocation. Haryana Chief Minister expressed concerns over the state's ongoing water shortage, reiterating the need for fair resource distribution.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised alarms over diminishing water levels in key dams, stressing the state's own water needs. As tensions simmer, the call for federal oversight grows louder, with regional leaders seeking to prevent a full-blown crisis amid critical water shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025