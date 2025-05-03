Water Wars: Haryana Urges Central Intervention in Dispute with Punjab
Amid escalating tensions over water sharing, Haryana's leadership calls on the central government to ensure fair distribution between Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab. Following an urgent meeting in Chandigarh, Haryana seeks enforcement of the Bhakra Beas Management Board's directive, as Punjab voices concerns over reservoir levels.
In the wake of mounting tensions over water distribution between neighboring states, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala has appealed to the central government for immediate intervention. Chautala condemned the Aam Aadmi Party and highlighted the need for Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan to receive their rightful share of water, even suggesting the use of force.
This appeal follows an all-party meeting convened in Haryana by the BJP, in response to Punjab's refusal to adhere to the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision on water allocation. Haryana Chief Minister expressed concerns over the state's ongoing water shortage, reiterating the need for fair resource distribution.
Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised alarms over diminishing water levels in key dams, stressing the state's own water needs. As tensions simmer, the call for federal oversight grows louder, with regional leaders seeking to prevent a full-blown crisis amid critical water shortages.
