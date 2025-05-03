Left Menu

High-Speed Progress: Mumbai's BKC Bullet Train Station Takes Shape

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's inspection of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station at Bandra Kurla Complex reveals rapid progress. Key excavation, structural reinforcement, and tunneling advancements are underway. The station, featuring three basement levels, will have six platforms, linking it to the metro and surrounding road network.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the construction site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The construction of the highly anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station is forging ahead at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Following the handover of land by the Maharashtra government, work on the site has accelerated, reaching significant milestones in its development.

Structural reinforcement at the station site is now complete, signaling the start of station wall construction. The design includes a multi-storey building with three basements—each serving distinct purposes such as parking, operations, and passenger entry. Additionally, tunnel works for the high-speed rail project are advancing swiftly, with 76% of excavation work at BKC already finished.

The station is equipped with modern facilities, including a concrete lab, and has completed major excavation works with 14.2 lakh cubic metres of soil removed. The underground station is planned to be 26 metres deep, hosting six platforms capable of accommodating 16-coach bullet trains, seamlessly connecting to metro and road networks.

