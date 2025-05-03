Political Uproar: Leaders Condemn Channi's Comments on Surgical Strikes

In a wave of political criticism, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram has denounced Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for his remarks questioning the legitimacy of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the Uri attack. Oram labeled Channi's statement as an unfortunate attack on national integrity.

Similarly, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed dismay, saying Channi was echoing sentiments not his own and called into question his inability to recognize the gravity of the Uri attack. Saini voiced his concerns during the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' event, urging clarity on an issue of national security.

Former Punjab CM Channi, in a recent press conference, reiterated his demand for evidence of the strikes, sowing doubt over their existence. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa cautioned that Channi's comments reflect a 'dirty mentality' within the Congress party, casting aspersions on the armed forces. The criticism underscores a deepening rift over national defense matters.

