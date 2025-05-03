Left Menu

Political Uproar: Leaders Condemn Channi's Comments on Surgical Strikes

Union Minister Jual Oram and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticize Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning the Indian Army's surgical strikes. Channi demands proof of the strikes, sparking backlash from politicians who view his statements as undermining national security and disrespecting armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:51 IST
Political Uproar: Leaders Condemn Channi's Comments on Surgical Strikes
Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of political criticism, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram has denounced Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for his remarks questioning the legitimacy of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the Uri attack. Oram labeled Channi's statement as an unfortunate attack on national integrity.

Similarly, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed dismay, saying Channi was echoing sentiments not his own and called into question his inability to recognize the gravity of the Uri attack. Saini voiced his concerns during the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' event, urging clarity on an issue of national security.

Former Punjab CM Channi, in a recent press conference, reiterated his demand for evidence of the strikes, sowing doubt over their existence. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa cautioned that Channi's comments reflect a 'dirty mentality' within the Congress party, casting aspersions on the armed forces. The criticism underscores a deepening rift over national defense matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025