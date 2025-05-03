Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Oil Tanker Explosion Claims Eight Lives in Balochistan

An oil tanker explosion in Noshki, Balochistan, has claimed eight lives, with 40 others injured. The critically wounded were airlifted to Karachi for treatment, where five more succumbed to their injuries. Investigations suggest welding work inside the tanker sparked the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:37 IST
An oil tanker explosion in Balochistan's Noshki area has resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, following the passing of five victims in a Karachi hospital.

Initially, one person was killed and 40 others were injured after an oil tanker caught fire and exploded on April 28 in Noshki.

Subsequent airlifting efforts moved critically injured patients to Karachi for specialized care. Despite medical interventions, the death toll increased. Local investigations continue to pinpoint the explosion's cause, suspected to be linked to welding activities inside the tanker.

