Punjab-Haryana Water Row Intensifies: Leaders Clash Over Rights

Punjab and Haryana are embroiled in a tense water dispute. Punjab Minister Barinder Singh Goyal asserts that Punjab is protecting its own rights, while condemning allegations from Himachal Pradesh. The dispute intensified following an order to release water to Haryana, sparking concerns over depleting reservoirs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:52 IST
Punjab Minister Barinder Singh Goyal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The longstanding water dispute between Punjab and Haryana intensified this week, with Punjab Minister Barinder Singh Goyal reiterating that the state is not infringing on anyone's rights but defending its own. Goyal condemned recent claims by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who alleged that Himachal does not receive its entitled water share, which is distributed among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

"We are safeguarding our rights and not encroaching on others," said Goyal. "Other states are harassing us. Our government operates strategically to keep protecting these rights. Does Punjab's opposition agree with Himachal's CM? We strongly denounce that statement." The conflict escalated after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) demanded that Punjab release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, exacerbating the tensions.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responded to the BBMB directive, arguing that Punjab holds a majority of the board's share, thus having significant influence over its decisions. Amid decreasing water levels in crucial reservoirs like Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam, Mann underscored the gravity of the situation. As the debate rages on, representatives from both states called for an all-party meeting on May 2 and 3 to address the issue. While the Congress party in Punjab sided with the Aam Aadmi Party government, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserted that Punjab can't withhold water meant for Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

