Ajit Pawar Strengthens NCP Amid Leadership Shifts and Policy Moves

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar welcomed former ministers into the NCP, reinforcing control in north Maharashtra. He supported the central decision on the caste census and responded to the tragic Pahalgam attack, outlining measures for victim aid and highlighting ongoing governmental efforts for safety.

Updated: 04-05-2025 09:41 IST
Ajit Pawar Strengthens NCP Amid Leadership Shifts and Policy Moves
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, welcomed former ministers Gulabrao Deokar and Satish Patil to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Pawar hailed their induction as crucial for expanding the NCP's influence in north Maharashtra, challenging its main adversary, the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

In a nod to policy reform, Pawar mentioned the Centre's approval of a caste census, lauding it as a significant step in policy-making. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Union Cabinet for accommodating this enduring demand aimed at better understanding societal makeup.

Reacting to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's loss of six residents and outlined government measures for compensation and employment aid to victims' families, underscoring the state's commitment to preventing such tragedies. He noted the collaborative efforts between state and central administrations, emphasizing Delhi's peaceful, strategic response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

