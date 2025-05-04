Ajit Pawar Strengthens NCP Amid Leadership Shifts and Policy Moves

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, welcomed former ministers Gulabrao Deokar and Satish Patil to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Pawar hailed their induction as crucial for expanding the NCP's influence in north Maharashtra, challenging its main adversary, the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

In a nod to policy reform, Pawar mentioned the Centre's approval of a caste census, lauding it as a significant step in policy-making. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Union Cabinet for accommodating this enduring demand aimed at better understanding societal makeup.

Reacting to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Pawar highlighted Maharashtra's loss of six residents and outlined government measures for compensation and employment aid to victims' families, underscoring the state's commitment to preventing such tragedies. He noted the collaborative efforts between state and central administrations, emphasizing Delhi's peaceful, strategic response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)