Kaziranga Jeep Safari Closure Amid Rising Tourist Surge
Kaziranga National Park has temporarily halted its Jeep Safari due to poor weather and road conditions, marking a contrast to its recent tourist surge. The park witnessed record-breaking tourists in 2024-25, including notable international figures and increased interest in eco-tourism initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has closed its Jeep Safari from May 19 due to unfavorable weather and deteriorating road conditions. This announcement was made by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.
The Assam Chief Minister's Office issued a statement on Sunday, echoing the closure decision. Despite this setback, the park recently enjoyed record tourism figures for the financial year 2024-25, attracting 4,06,564 visitors, including 17,693 international tourists. Sonali Ghosh, the park's Field Director, highlighted the growth in foreign visitors and substantial revenue generation.
The remarkable rise in tourism, marked by international recognition and visits from figures like Bhutan's King and India's Prime Minister, underscores Kaziranga's global appeal. The Assam Government is also advancing eco-friendly tourism, emphasizing EV safari vehicles, with Kaziranga spotlighting sustainable tourism and conservation on international stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Armenia Launches $100M Tourism and Infrastructure Project with World Bank
Baruva Beach: India's Next Tourism Paradise
Baruva Beach: Transforming into a Coastal Tourism Hub
AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles
Cheetahs Return to Gandhi Sagar: A New Era for Wildlife Conservation