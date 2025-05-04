Left Menu

Kaziranga Jeep Safari Closure Amid Rising Tourist Surge

Kaziranga National Park has temporarily halted its Jeep Safari due to poor weather and road conditions, marking a contrast to its recent tourist surge. The park witnessed record-breaking tourists in 2024-25, including notable international figures and increased interest in eco-tourism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:30 IST
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has closed its Jeep Safari from May 19 due to unfavorable weather and deteriorating road conditions. This announcement was made by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The Assam Chief Minister's Office issued a statement on Sunday, echoing the closure decision. Despite this setback, the park recently enjoyed record tourism figures for the financial year 2024-25, attracting 4,06,564 visitors, including 17,693 international tourists. Sonali Ghosh, the park's Field Director, highlighted the growth in foreign visitors and substantial revenue generation.

The remarkable rise in tourism, marked by international recognition and visits from figures like Bhutan's King and India's Prime Minister, underscores Kaziranga's global appeal. The Assam Government is also advancing eco-friendly tourism, emphasizing EV safari vehicles, with Kaziranga spotlighting sustainable tourism and conservation on international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

