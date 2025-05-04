Counter-Espionage Operation Unmasks Secrets in Amritsar

In a decisive counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih for allegedly sharing sensitive military information and photographs concerning Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar with Pakistani intelligence, police officials revealed.

The preliminary investigation, conducted on Saturday, uncovered links between the accused and Pakistani intelligence operatives. These connections were facilitated through Harpreet Singh, known as Pittu, who is currently incarcerated in Amritsar Central Jail. The Punjab Police, firm in its commitment to national security, registered a case under the Official Secrets Act and promises further insight as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved another success in combating cross-border activities. Two Pakistani drones were retrieved in Punjab in a joint operation with Punjab Police. The drones, both DJI Mavic 3 Classics, were intercepted following crashes attributed to BSF's advanced counter-drone technology, underscoring effective security measures against illicit drone incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)