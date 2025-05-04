Left Menu

Counter-Espionage Operation Unmasks Secrets in Amritsar

Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two individuals for allegedly leaking sensitive military info to Pakistan. Investigation links them to Pakistani operatives. Under the Official Secrets Act, unfolding developments are anticipated. The BSF also intercepted two drones, highlighting advanced anti-drone measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:36 IST
Counter-Espionage Operation Unmasks Secrets in Amritsar
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih for allegedly sharing sensitive military information and photographs concerning Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar with Pakistani intelligence, police officials revealed.

The preliminary investigation, conducted on Saturday, uncovered links between the accused and Pakistani intelligence operatives. These connections were facilitated through Harpreet Singh, known as Pittu, who is currently incarcerated in Amritsar Central Jail. The Punjab Police, firm in its commitment to national security, registered a case under the Official Secrets Act and promises further insight as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved another success in combating cross-border activities. Two Pakistani drones were retrieved in Punjab in a joint operation with Punjab Police. The drones, both DJI Mavic 3 Classics, were intercepted following crashes attributed to BSF's advanced counter-drone technology, underscoring effective security measures against illicit drone incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025