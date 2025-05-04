Left Menu

India Vows Strong Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi urges government action following the Pahalgam attack, where 26 lives were lost. Opposition parties demand swift justice for victims' families. Security meetings intensify, highlighting cross-border terrorism threats as India plans response with full military discretion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:02 IST
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized the urgent need for government action to ensure justice for the 26 victims. Speaking in Darbhanga, Bihar, Owaisi revealed that opposition parties have called on the central government to adopt decisive measures to counter terrorism and deliver justice.

Owaisi highlighted the ongoing threat posed by cross-border terrorism, attributing past attacks to militants based in Pakistan. He pointed to notorious incidents such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pathankot air base strike, and the deadly assaults in Uri and Pulwama. These remarks come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with critical security meetings taking place.

A day after the April attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with top military leaders, including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other defense officials also attended. The government has restated its commitment to combat terrorism with a pledged strong response and gave the armed forces autonomy in deciding its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

