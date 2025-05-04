Left Menu

Empowering Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Self-reliant Cow Protection Centres

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to boost the state's rural economy by making cow protection centres self-reliant. Adityanath supports using cow dung-based paint in government buildings and enhancing livestock services. Initiatives include competitions for cow products and expanding green fodder production on state pasture lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
In a bid to fortify Uttar Pradesh's rural economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has charted a plan to transform cow protection centres into self-reliant hubs while advocating the utilization of cow dung-based natural paint for state buildings. This initiative aims to integrate innovation and self-sufficiency in cow preservation efforts.

Highlighting the crucial role that animal husbandry and dairy development play in providing livelihood, nutritional security, and women's empowerment, Adityanath stressed the need for incorporating advanced technology, increased investments, and innovative approaches within these sectors. His directive extended to the distribution of cows to financially disadvantaged families under the Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Govansh Sahyogita Yojana, fostering household nutrition through milk.

Adityanath announced plans for competitions recognizing indigenous cow breeds and innovative cow product manufacturing, as part of efforts to reinforce self-reliance. Simultaneously, initiatives like pasture encroachment removal for green fodder cultivation and the establishment of organic manure and cow urine plants underline the commitment to sustainable development. The outlook remains robust, with a target of 4,922 cooperative milk societies by 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

