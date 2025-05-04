Syria and Turkey: Bridging the Energy Gap

Syria is poised to enhance its energy supply by signing a deal to import electricity from Turkey via a new 400-kilovolt transmission line, according to the Syrian energy minister. This initiative is expected to materialize soon, as reported by the Syrian state news agency.

In addition to electricity imports, Syria is working on a significant natural gas pipeline project. The pipeline will link the Turkish border town of Kilis with Syria's northern city of Aleppo, allowing for the daily supply of 6 million cubic meters of gas to Syrian power plants. Energy Minister Mohamed al-Bashir emphasized that this will be a crucial step towards improving Syria's energy landscape.

Syria has been grappling with acute power shortages. Besides its endeavors with Turkey, the country is exploring partnerships with Gulf states to drive progress in its energy and electricity sectors, aiming for greater energy stability in the future.

