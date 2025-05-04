Left Menu

Payment Glitch Delays Affect Tur Farmers Amidst State Procurement Push

A technical issue in Maharashtra's state marketing department has delayed payments to tur farmers, causing financial strain. The state promises swift resolution, citing year-end processing as a factor. The procurement price set by the state exceeds market rates, encouraging farmers to register and causing system overload.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:47 IST
Payment Glitch Delays Affect Tur Farmers Amidst State Procurement Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technical problem in Maharashtra's money transfer system has delayed payments to many tur farmers, according to an official. Despite receiving confirmation messages, credits have not been reflected in their accounts. The mishap is attributed to the high volume of year-end financial transactions.

The government's procurement price of Rs 7,550 per quintal, higher than market rates, has led to increased farmer registrations at government centres, partially overwhelming the system. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and National Cooperative Consumers Federation have procured approximately 6.5 lakh quintals of tur so far.

Farmers, such as Nimbaji Lakhade from Buldhana, voiced concerns over payment delays impacting essential expenditures. They have requested an extension of the 30 April deadline. The national target is to procure 13.22 lakh tonnes of tur, with a goal to become self-reliant in pulses by December 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025