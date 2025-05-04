Payment Glitch Delays Affect Tur Farmers Amidst State Procurement Push

A technical problem in Maharashtra's money transfer system has delayed payments to many tur farmers, according to an official. Despite receiving confirmation messages, credits have not been reflected in their accounts. The mishap is attributed to the high volume of year-end financial transactions.

The government's procurement price of Rs 7,550 per quintal, higher than market rates, has led to increased farmer registrations at government centres, partially overwhelming the system. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and National Cooperative Consumers Federation have procured approximately 6.5 lakh quintals of tur so far.

Farmers, such as Nimbaji Lakhade from Buldhana, voiced concerns over payment delays impacting essential expenditures. They have requested an extension of the 30 April deadline. The national target is to procure 13.22 lakh tonnes of tur, with a goal to become self-reliant in pulses by December 2027.

