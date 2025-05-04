Left Menu

OPEC+ Surges Ahead with Accelerated Oil Output Increases

OPEC+ plans to accelerate oil production by unwinding 2.2 million barrels per day of cuts by October if compliance improves. Despite weak demand, the group will increase output by nearly 1 million bpd through June. Saudi Arabia emphasizes compliance as non-compliance could see voluntary cuts ended by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:02 IST
OPEC+ Surges Ahead with Accelerated Oil Output Increases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ is set to fast-track its oil production hikes, potentially ending its 2.2 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts by October, contingent on improved compliance with assigned quotas, according to five sources from the organization.

The bloc's decision follows a surprising April announcement of a quicker-than-anticipated easing of cuts, which took place in the face of fragile oil prices and demand. The strategy, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, aims to address inadequate adherence to production quotas among group members.

In light of discussions held last Saturday, OPEC+ will implement an additional output increase in June, bringing the total planned release to nearly one million barrels per day. However, compliance remains a pivotal factor, as Saudi Arabia has cautioned members about potential unwinding of voluntary cuts if adherence does not improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025