OPEC+ Surges Ahead with Accelerated Oil Output Increases

OPEC+ is set to fast-track its oil production hikes, potentially ending its 2.2 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts by October, contingent on improved compliance with assigned quotas, according to five sources from the organization.

The bloc's decision follows a surprising April announcement of a quicker-than-anticipated easing of cuts, which took place in the face of fragile oil prices and demand. The strategy, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, aims to address inadequate adherence to production quotas among group members.

In light of discussions held last Saturday, OPEC+ will implement an additional output increase in June, bringing the total planned release to nearly one million barrels per day. However, compliance remains a pivotal factor, as Saudi Arabia has cautioned members about potential unwinding of voluntary cuts if adherence does not improve.

