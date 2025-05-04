Left Menu

Tripura's Solar Surge: Ambitious Target Set for 2027

Tripura Power Minister Ratal Lal Nath announced the state's goal of producing 150 MW solar energy by 2027 under the PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana. The initiative encourages households to adopt solar power, with over 13,500 registrations and 70 families benefiting financially from selling surplus electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:54 IST
Tripura's Power Minister, Ratal Lal Nath, declared an ambitious target of generating 150 MW of solar power by March 2027. The PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana is driving this solar surge, gaining traction with over 13,536 household registrations.

Emphasizing the scheme's success, Nath highlighted that 266 households are already powered by solar energy, with 70 families generating income by selling excess electricity back to the grid. The state government aims to expand the scheme to 50,000 families.

The initiative also includes equipping all state government offices with solar power. Additionally, Tripura exports 50-60 MW of power to Bangladesh, indicating a strong commitment to renewable energy both domestically and internationally.

