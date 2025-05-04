Left Menu

Delhi Businessman's Nighttime Close Call: Investigation Underway

A Delhi businessman, RK Singh, was injured following a shooting incident on Tilak Marg. Police initiated an immediate probe, arresting one suspect and detaining a juvenile. Singh, owner of a Chandni Chowk perfume shop, is in stable condition post-treatment. The investigation continues to uncover the motive and apprehend other involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A businessman was shot at by unidentified attackers on a motorcycle in Delhi's Tilak Marg, according to police reports on Sunday. The attack occurred on May 2 at about 10 PM, near Bhairon Mandir on Tilak Marg, as the victim was heading home from work.

Identified as RK Singh, the injured businessman owns a perfume shop in Tilak Bazar, Chandni Chowk. Currently receiving medical treatment, Singh is reportedly in stable condition. Police sources reveal Singh mentioned some individuals approached on a motorcycle and opened fire on him.

An FIR was lodged citing attempt to murder and the Arms Act, leading to the formation of six specialized teams for investigation. Police have arrested a suspect, Prashant alias Govind (21), and detained a juvenile. Investigations are ongoing to determine the attack's motive and capture other suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

