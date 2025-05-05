Serentica and INOX Power Up: 75 MW Renewable Energy Pact
Serentica Renewables has entered into an agreement with INOX Air Products to supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy. This collaboration enhances INOX's renewable portfolio across four key manufacturing sites and supports both companies' commitments to sustainability and net-zero targets, marking a major step in decarbonization efforts.
In a significant move towards sustainability, Serentica Renewables announced an agreement with INOX Air Products to supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy.
This supply will boost INOX's renewable capacity across manufacturing sites in four states, showcasing Serentica's capability to provide geographically flexible clean energy.
Both companies emphasized the importance of this collaboration in achieving net-zero goals, with Serentica utilizing wind, solar, and storage solutions to deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean energy.
