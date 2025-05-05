Left Menu

Serentica and INOX Power Up: 75 MW Renewable Energy Pact

Serentica Renewables has entered into an agreement with INOX Air Products to supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy. This collaboration enhances INOX's renewable portfolio across four key manufacturing sites and supports both companies' commitments to sustainability and net-zero targets, marking a major step in decarbonization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:25 IST
Serentica and INOX Power Up: 75 MW Renewable Energy Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainability, Serentica Renewables announced an agreement with INOX Air Products to supply 75 MW of hybrid renewable energy.

This supply will boost INOX's renewable capacity across manufacturing sites in four states, showcasing Serentica's capability to provide geographically flexible clean energy.

Both companies emphasized the importance of this collaboration in achieving net-zero goals, with Serentica utilizing wind, solar, and storage solutions to deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025