Bharat Coking Coal Limited Achieves Record Output, Sets Ambitious Future Targets

The Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, has praised Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, for achieving a record coal output of 3.39 million tonnes in April. The minister chaired a review meeting to assess the company's performance.

During the meeting, Dubey emphasized the importance of formulating a comprehensive strategy to achieve an ambitious production target of 46 million tonnes for the financial year 2025-26. He noted the critical role of BCCL in supplying essential coking coal for the industrial sector and commended its efforts in community development and environmental protection.

The minister also reviewed the Jharia Master Plan focusing on the rehabilitation of residents from fire-affected areas and assured that power plants in the country would not face any fuel shortages. BCCL's collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research was also recognized for advancing regional scientific and industrial projects.

