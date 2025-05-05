Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Stands Firm on Water Rights Amidst Conflict with BBMB

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal presented a resolution in the state assembly against BBMB's move to release extra water to Haryana, stressing it undermines Punjab's water rights. Alleging conspiracy with BJP and central government, Goyal emphasized a need for a revised water-sharing treaty.

05-05-2025
Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal. (Photo/GOVERNMEMT OF PUNJAB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move that underscores growing tensions over water rights, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal introduced a resolution on Monday, challenging the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The resolution, discussed during a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, accused the BBMB of acting under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Goyal declaring that Punjab would not cede even a single drop of extra water to Haryana.

The minister highlighted that Punjab had already extended 4,000 cusecs of water to Haryana on humanitarian grounds, firmly opposing any further relinquishment from Punjab's share. He described the BBMB's late-night meeting on April 30 as an unlawful attempt to divert water from Punjab. Goyal insisted that the 1981 water-sharing treaty is antiquated given the current water conditions, advocating for a new agreement to address these challenges.

Amid these disputes, Goyal also criticized the centralization enforced by the Dam Safety Act, 2021, warning it endangers state autonomy over its water resources. He pointed out that the central government's alleged goal to control Punjab's rivers directly would not be accepted. This decision follows an all-party discussion led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with consensus around opposing BBMB's additional water release to Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

