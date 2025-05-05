Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Police Response in Tahir Hussain Bail Plea Amid Controversy

The Delhi High Court has requested a police response to Tahir Hussain's bail plea related to Ankit Sharma's murder during the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain challenges the trial court's bail denial, highlighting significant changes in circumstances after four unsuccessful bail attempts and new witness testimonies not supporting the prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:41 IST
Delhi High Court Seeks Police Response in Tahir Hussain Bail Plea Amid Controversy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called for a police response regarding the bail application by AIMIM leader and ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. The case involves his alleged role in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the violent northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the police with a hearing scheduled for July 19, 2025. Hussain is appealing a trial court's March 2025 decision, which dismissed his bail request due to insufficient evidence of changed circumstances warranting the re-evaluation of prior court decisions. This marks Hussain's fourth bail attempt since July 2020.

Hussain's legal team points to nearly five years of incarceration and note that key public witnesses no longer support the prosecution, arguing his case is stronger than that of co-defendants already bailed. Ankit Sharma's father reported his son's disappearance amid the communal clashes which resulted in numerous casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025