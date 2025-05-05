Delhi High Court Seeks Police Response in Tahir Hussain Bail Plea Amid Controversy

The Delhi High Court has called for a police response regarding the bail application by AIMIM leader and ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. The case involves his alleged role in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the violent northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the police with a hearing scheduled for July 19, 2025. Hussain is appealing a trial court's March 2025 decision, which dismissed his bail request due to insufficient evidence of changed circumstances warranting the re-evaluation of prior court decisions. This marks Hussain's fourth bail attempt since July 2020.

Hussain's legal team points to nearly five years of incarceration and note that key public witnesses no longer support the prosecution, arguing his case is stronger than that of co-defendants already bailed. Ankit Sharma's father reported his son's disappearance amid the communal clashes which resulted in numerous casualties.

