Farmology's Revolution: Harvesting a Better Tomorrow for Farmers

Farmology, driven by the SoilBox initiative, is pioneering a transformative wave in agriculture in Bengal's 24 Parganas, leveraging bio-fertiliser-based inputs and real-time crop advisory to empower farmers.

With measurable results such as a 28% yield increase and improved market prices, Farmology aims to enhance productivity and farmer confidence.

SoilBox provides foundational support, enabling startups like Farmology to expand their impact, aspiring to reach over 200,000 farmers nationwide, solidifying rural resilience and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)