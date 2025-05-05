Left Menu

Gujarat's CET: Over 20,000 Students Secure Admission in Residential Schools

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel facilitated the admission of more than 20,000 Class 5 students into state residential schools after they passed the Common Entrance Test. An online system, supported by Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor, ensures scholarships and school places for the students through the Mukhayamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:17 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with other officials (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the online admission process for over 20,000 standard 5 students who excelled in the Common Entrance Test. This initiative guarantees their enrollment in 115 residential schools across the state, an official release disclosed.

Collaborating closely with Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya, the Chief Minister introduced a unified digital portal to streamline admissions for CET-qualified students. This system, tested with the State Examination Board's CET on March 22, ensures educational continuity for successful candidates.

Among the beneficiaries, 30,000 students, comprising 14,595 boys and 15,405 girls, received Rs 16 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer under the Mukhayamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana. High-profile attendees at the event included Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Principal Advisor to the CM, and senior officials from the Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

