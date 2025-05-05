Gujarat's CET: Over 20,000 Students Secure Admission in Residential Schools

In a significant move to enhance educational opportunities, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led the online admission process for over 20,000 standard 5 students who excelled in the Common Entrance Test. This initiative guarantees their enrollment in 115 residential schools across the state, an official release disclosed.

Collaborating closely with Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya, the Chief Minister introduced a unified digital portal to streamline admissions for CET-qualified students. This system, tested with the State Examination Board's CET on March 22, ensures educational continuity for successful candidates.

Among the beneficiaries, 30,000 students, comprising 14,595 boys and 15,405 girls, received Rs 16 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer under the Mukhayamantri Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Yojana. High-profile attendees at the event included Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Principal Advisor to the CM, and senior officials from the Education Department.

