Trump Targets Pharma: Tariffs on the Horizon

President Donald Trump announced on Monday his plan to impose tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry within a fortnight. This development marks a significant policy shift as the President aims to balance trade inequities.

The proposed tariffs align with the administration's persistent focus on restructuring trade practices to favor domestic interests. Details on the tariffs' specifics remain unavailable at this time.

Trump's announcement follows a series of strategic trade interventions targeting various industries to encourage fair trade practices. The pharmaceutical sector now finds itself at the center of this broader economic strategy.

