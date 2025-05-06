Haryana's Administrative Shake-up and New Artist Welfare Scheme

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government has announced the transfer and reassignment of six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The official notification detailed that Amneet P Kumar, already holding key positions, will now additionally serve as Commissioner and Secretary to the Civil Aviation Department, succeeding IAS Shyamal Misra.

Elsewhere, Ashok Kumar Garg and Dhirendra Khadgata have been newly posted as Commissioner of Hisar Division and Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Faridabad, respectively. These moves aim to streamline governance, with leadership changes ratified by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

In a progressive step for the arts, the Haryana Cabinet has ratified the 'Pandit Lakhmi Chand Kalakar Samajik Samman Yojana,' offering Rs 10,000 monthly to senior artists. Advocate for cultural enrichment, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the scheme's potential to boost veteran artists' social standing.

